LoginRadius Incorporates Consumer Audit Trail to Monitor User Activities
SaaS-based identity provider designs customer-focused audit trail for in-depth behavioral analysis and risk assessment
Every business administrator will love the opportunity to examine log files and get a comprehensive overview of all the customer events happening on their network,”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a leader in cloud-based customer identity and access management solution, announces the launch of LoginRadius Consumer Audit Trail, a privacy-first feature to track and manage the log entries of customers on its platform.
By leveraging the new audit trail feature, businesses on the identity platform can now use rules and statistical correlations to turn log entries into actionable metrics.
LoginRaidus aims to prepare audits for compliance-related assignments and gain a comprehensive understanding of customers based on their behavioral statistics.
Additionally, businesses will also be able to identify threats in real-time, and if need be, even conduct a forensic investigation on previously recorded security incidents.
Key Features of LoginRadius Consumer Audit Trail
Data collection: It captures log for all API operations, webhook API failure, third-party integration API errors, and failure logs for email, SMTP, and SMS and social providers.
Secure data management: It offers end-to-end encryption in transit and at rest and ensures data collection from all sources will follow strict compliance protocols.
Data categorization: It categorizes APIs as create, read, update, delete (CRUD) to manage all rules, properties, and events.
Data versioning: It produces gigabytes of log data every day, and every change made to the user profile is stored/versioned and used for auditing purposes.
Data filtration: It filters customer activities based on identified data points like ID, UID, Apple ID, CRUD operations on user profile, etc. and quickly extract data from the admin console.
Log retention: It stores parsed data of 30 days for future extraction and analysis under a default retention policy.
Real-time alerting: It offers alert notification supported via email, dashboard, webhook, and other inbuilt integrations.
Incident response: It provides case management, collaboration, and knowledge sharing around security incidents.
SIEM solution analytics: It offers a comprehensive SIEM solution that supports integrations with tools like Splunk, logstash, sumo logic, etc.
"Every business administrator will love the opportunity to examine log files and get a comprehensive overview of all the customer events happening on their network," said Deepak Gupta, CTO, and co-founder of LoginRadius.
"We have launched the latest Consumer Audit Trail to provide a ground-level standard to businesses so they are able to analyze their customer data effectively," he added.
The ability to trace records back to their original log enables businesses to understand the broader cybersecurity threat landscape without compromising in-depth insights. The LoginRadius' Consumer AuditTrail feature ensures optimal protection and the security of confidential information.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution securing over one billion user identities worldwide. The LoginRadius Identity Platform empowers business and government organizations to manage customer identities securely, deliver a unified digital experience, and comply with all major privacy regulations such as the EU's GDPR and California's CCPA.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
