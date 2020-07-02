Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 Midsummer Strategic Executive Exchange By The Numbers

Jul 2, 2020

By: Carol Abel, Vice President of Education Program Development, FMI

On July 7th, FMI will kick off our first virtual event, the 2020 Midsummer Strategic Executive Exchange. While this virtual trading partner exchange was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel the top industry executives engaging in this event will find value in discussing the latest insights and developing strong business collaborations for the future.

Here are some numbers that offer a sneak peek into who’s attending and what the program entails:

494     Registered attendees

66        Registered companies 

130      Retailer and Wholesaler attendees

364     Supplier attendees

530     B2B business meetings during the 8-day event

8         Insight Sessions covering an array of topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic

1         In-depth conversation between FMI President and CEO Leslie Sarasin and            Chairman, President, and CEO, Hy-Vee, Inc., Chairman, FMI Board Randy            Edeker

