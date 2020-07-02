Motor World Wins the Readers' Choice Award for Central VA's Best Used Car Dealership

One of Central Virginia's premier used car dealerships has been awarded one of the state's most prestigious awards.

MADISON HEIGHTS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Motor World announced today that is has been awarded the Readers Choice 2019 award for central Virginia's best used car dealership.

"We consider it an honor to be awarded this prestigious award," said Joshua (Adam) Huffines, owner and spokesperson for Motor World.

Readers Choice is the pre-eminent awards program of its kind in Central Virginia. The publication asks the readers of its print edition - and visitors to newsadvance.com, now at an all-time high with more than 300,000 each month - - to vote for their local favorites in a wide array of categories.

For this award, more than 75,000 votes were cast for outstanding business in more than 200 subcategories; 633 winners out of 5,611 businesses were nominated. The winners were recognized during a celebration at The Academy of Fine Arts in downtown Lynchburg.

Motor World is Central Virginia's premier used car dealership. The company specializes in aggressively priced vehicles of all makes and models all priced under $12,000 and takes great pride in its vehicles and their cleanliness, quality, and value.

"With over 200 five-star reviews in the Lynchburg community, we know you will appreciate how easy it is to do business with us," Huffines said.

Motor World is the only dealership in town that provides a comprehensive ASC 3 month/3,000 mile warranty with every vehicle.

"We also offer a wide variety of financing options to get you approved no matter your credit or financial situation," Huffines said.

For more information, please visit www.motorworldva.com/used-inventory/index.

###

About Motor World

When you come to us in Madison Heights to see our selection of used models up close, you'll notice how our team is ready to cater our attention to your individual needs. The used Preowned models that we carry are high-value and priced affordably so you can make the most of your finances. We have a reputation for providing Lynchburg drivers with quality care, and we want you to be our next success story.

Contact Details:

Joshua (Adam) Huffines

3713 S Amherst Hwy

Madison Heights, VA 24572

United States

Phone: 877-886-8412

Source: Motor World