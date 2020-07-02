Global Heavy Machinery Market Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Sale, Price, Share, Revenue and Top Manufacturers
A new market study, titled “Global Heavy Machinery Market Research Report 2020”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heavy Machinery Market
This report focuses on Heavy Machinery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heavy Machinery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Daimler Trucks
Volvo
Paccar
Man Group
Scania
Iveco
Oshkosh
Hino
Isuzu
Navistar
Rosenbauer
KAMAZ
Dongfeng
SINOTRUK
FAW
Foton
Shacman
JAC
SAIC-IVECO HONGYAN
CAMC
DAYUN
BEIBEN TRUCKS
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Complete Vehicle
Incomplete Vehicle
Semitrailer Vehicle
Segment by Application
Firefighting
Construction
Forestry
Agriculture
Military
Other
