AppreizCoach Employee Engagement Application with Employee Coaching - Now Available
With AppreizCoach, Appreiz adds employee mental wellness to its engagement platformWALNUT, CA, USA, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appreiz Inc., today announced that its AppreizCoach provides coaching to address employees mental wellness during these uncertain times. The AppreizCoach app integrates with Appreiz and delivers a simple yet powerful gamified experience to engage employees with wellness.
Nidhi Lal, Partner of Coaching vertical, Appreiz Inc. commented, “AppreizCoach is an offering which will help organizations demonstrate their commitment towards employees well –being, positive engagement and development opportunities”.
Appreiz Enterprise edition allows customers to provide a positive employee experience, increase motivation, and boost effective utilization of employee strengths and create a strong culture of collaboration. Customers can now discover, try and buy the solution online at https://www.appreiz.com , where they can activate a 30-day free trial.
Jayashree Venkataraman, CEO of Appreiz Inc. commented, “By offering AppreizCoach, we help businesses to invest in an engagement platform which provides a positive employee experience combined with wellness to increase productivity”.
What does Appreiz provide to customers?
• A simple application to engage employees with instant peer-to-peer recognition and feedforward
• Gamified models of rewards and social recognition to increase employee motivation and productivity levels
• A human resource (HR) analytics dashboard to display the demonstrated values, competencies and skills
• The ability to integrate with the goals/KPI and performance management
• Employee engagement solutions such as a “HappyMeter” (pulse survey), polls and broadcast messaging tools
• Talk to a Coach – 1:1 coaching to realize unlimited potential or to deal with uncertainties like COVID, anxiety ,stress for mental wellness
Appreiz Inc. is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms for SAP.
About Appreiz Inc
Appreiz Inc is a Delaware registered company that believes every employee wants to do their best in the workplace. The mission of Appreiz is to engage employees, encouraging them to give their best individual performance thereby increasing the productivity of organizations. We believe in enabling a positive work environment. Appreiz Enterprise is an employee engagement solution using social recognition as the underlying theme.
For more information, press only:
Send email to info@appreiz.com
Jayashree Venkataraman
Appreiz Inc
+1 844-326-4265
email us here
