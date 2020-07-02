Bervann Launches BLACK Momentum with an Aggressive Push to Support Black Entrepreneurs
A Global Initiative aiming to Mentor and Fund 50 Black Entrepreneurs who will Affect Tangible Change in their Communities
As a Successful Black Man, This is a Wake up Call. At Bervann Capital, We Urgently Encourage our Ecosystem of Investors to Allocate More Capital and Resources to Black Fund Managers and Entrepreneurs.”NEW YORK , NEW YORK, USA, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These are Sensitive Times; The world is stormed by a viral pandemic affecting all of us in so many different ways. As we attempt to survive, recover and reinvent ourselves beyond COVID-19, another storm hit America and followed all over the world. George Floyd, an African American was murdered by police officers and the act was caught on video for the whole world to witness and react in an unprecedented show of solidarity for black communities.
— Val Nzhie, Chair of Black Momentum and COO of Bervann Capital
Adding to the tremendous work to advance Equality for Black Communities by Black Lives Matter, NAACP, Colin Kaepernick and other Black-Led Organizations, Bervann Capital a New York based investment company through its nonprofit Bervann Foundation recently established The Black Momentum, a Disruptive Initiative to Combat Racial Wealth Inequality and Provide Funding and Exposure to Black Entrepreneurs and Fund Managers across the United States and Overseas.
Black Momentum was officially launched Last Saturday June 30 during a Virtual Charity Auction hosted by Bervann Foundation LIVE on LinkedIn. The event was signed up by over 1,300 investment and corporate executives, celebrities and government officials. Over $25,000 was raised in 48 hours and the Auction continues until Sunday July 5th at 11:45pm EST at: https://www.32auctions.com/Blackmomentum
The initiative kicks off with The Black Momentum Class of 2021, a Pilot Cohort of 50 Black Entrepreneurs to be selected to join a 3-month accelerator program including $150,000 grant to each entrepreneur, advisory and mentorship during and after the program, and an ongoing support by the Bervann Capital's ecosystem to access additional funding as the companies evolve in their entrepreneurial journey.
The Charity Auction was hosted by Val Nzhie, Chair of Black Momentum, Chief Operating Officer of Bervann Capital, Board Member and Director of Development of Bervann Foundation. Among the Guest speakers and panelists:
Mindy Corporon, Co-founder of WorkPlace Healing LLC
Mindy's father and son were murdered by a white supremacist seeking to kill Jews. Since then, Mindy has devoted her life to support and help others survive griefs and affliction through love, forgiveness and unity. Mindy exhorted the audience to tackle this challenging season with honest and compassionate dialog, motivated by a genuine intent to exit this impasse and grow as ONE society.
Gary Stewart, Ex Director of Wayra UK, Governor of University of East London, CEO and Co-founder of The NEST
Yale Law educated, Gary has invested into nearly 200 startups that went on to raise nearly $300 million.
Per Gary, while talent is distributed equally, opportunities are not; There are enough entrepreneurs of color with proven track-record and high-quality potential who unfortunately don't get funded. Investors could start by the 1% of La Creme de La Creme of those Black Founders.
Chenelle Ansah, Head of Angel Investment Syndicate at Cornerstone Partners, a Premier Angel Investment Firm that invests primarily in Diverse and Black Entrepreneurs.
Kike Oniwinde, CEO & Co-founder of BYP (Black Young Professionals) Network, a platform connecting over 40,000 Black Professionals among themselves and to Corporations. Corporate Members include Facebook, Netflix...etc
Erika Brodnock, Serial Entrepreneur who led a startup servicing over 15 million devices, Co-founder of Extend Ventures, an investment vehicle aiming to diversify capital allocation towards Black Entrepreneurs.
Jamie Atkinson
Retired Detective / Police Officer
9/11 Hero
Jamie Atkinson is a Highly Decorated Retired Police Officer who advocates for an increased partnership and collaboration between the Police and Communities. Having worked in Law Enforcement most of his life, Mr. Atkinson believes in the importance of Police's work to prevent anarchy in society and acknowledged that there are some bad apples on both sides as not all police officers deserve to be denigrated and not all black individuals deserve to be stereotyped.
Tim Varner, Serial Tech Entrepreneur, Y Combinator S14 Alumni, Angel Investor, Advisor and Consultant to several accelerators and incubators.
Tim is a member of the incubation team of The Black Momentum Class of 2021.
Tariq Hussain, CEO of Bervann Capital and Chairman of Bervann Foundation.
The event closed with an array of resolutions:
- Black High-Net Worth Individuals to Allocate more Capital Towards Black Entrepreneurs and Fund Managers;
- Sophisticated Black Fund Managers and Entrepreneurs to Educate the Next Generation and Prepare them to be Investable;
- Bervann Capital to Spearhead an Asset Management Vehicle for Institutional and Private Investors to Make Regional Pledges to Allocate more Capital toward Black Fund Managers and Entrepreneurs.
Inrich Timamo
Bervann Foundation | Black Momentum
+1 800-253-1595
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Black Momentum