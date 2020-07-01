Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sarlo-Sweeney Bill Reducing Red Tape for Outdoor Service, Supporting Local Businesses Now Law

Trenton –Senator Paul Sarlo, Senate President Steve Sweeney and the New Jersey Restaurant Association issued the following statements on legislation, S-2346/A-3919, enacted into law today to reduce “red tape” requirements for outdoor service for restaurants and bars and to help local business districts regain economic activity:

“We’re trying to provide every means possible for restaurants, bars and breweries that would otherwise remain closed, to open and conduct business,” said Senator Sarlo (D-Bergen/Passaic). “We should remove barriers to the reopening of restaurants and bars for outdoor service by reducing red tape and eliminating fees. We also need to set dates for restarting indoor service and catering businesses so they can make the plans needed to emerge from the shutdown. Because catered events are planned in advance, they need to know when they can reopen.”

“Restaurants, bars and caterers are economically vulnerable businesses that don’t have the financial reserves to survive an extended shutdown or dramatically reduced income,” said Senator Sweeney (D-Gloucester/Salem/Cumberland). “They not only have to struggle to survive the shutdown, they face potential problems in reduced business activity after they reopen. We need to find ways for them to return to business and operate with the safety measures that will protect their workers and customers.”

“This legislation is a breath of fresh air in what otherwise has been a very bleak environment for the restaurant hospitality industry,” said Marilou Halvorsen, President of the NJ Restaurant and Hospitality Association. “We commend the sponsors for doing what they can to help us during this difficult time.”

