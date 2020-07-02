Reshoring Institute's Major Milestone With 35 State Economic Profiles to Help Companies Evaluate Manufacturing Locations

We are delighted to announce that 35 states are open for business and competing for manufacturers to open operations.” “These 35 states are working hard to attract new businesses.”
— Rosemary Coates
SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reshoring is the hottest topic in American businesses today. Companies that are bringing manufacturing back face a complex and sometimes daunting decision about where to locate manufacturing facilities. Information about each U.S. state is often difficult to research and scattered across multiple websites. The Reshoring Institute https://reshoringinstitute.org has developed side-by-side comparisons to assist with these decisions and make the process much easier.

The Reshoring Institute today announced a significant milestone in completing and publishing 35 comparative State Economic Profiles. “We are delighted to announce that 35 states are open for business and willing to compete for manufacturers that are considering new or expanding operations,” said Rosemary Coates, Executive Director of the Reshoring Institute. “These 35 states are working very hard to attract new businesses.”
The recent addition of Idaho, South Dakota, West Virginia, Oregon, and Illinois brings the number of completed State Economic Profiles to 35. The profiles are available for download here: https://reshoringinstitute.org “We very carefully designed the profiles to be standardized so they can be compared side-by-side,” said Rosemary Coates, Executive Director of the Reshoring Institute. “We know of no other side-by-side comparisons like this to aid companies that are determined to bring manufacturing back to America or to expand their operations here. We are honored to host this important information for the States,” she said.

These profiles provide useful information for companies determining where the most suitable locations are for manufacturing. Tax incentives, grants, loans, and other important state economic metrics are included to aid reshoring companies with these difficult decisions.
“We worked hard with the states to complete the surveys, and have now published 35 profiles. Several more are in-process,” said Alex Levy, Director at the Reshoring Institute. “We know this is a major undertaking for the State Governments and Economic Development Organizations, and we really appreciate their efforts in providing this very useful information.”

The State Economic Profiles are one component of the vast research provided by the Reshoring Institute. Other research includes case studies, white papers, labeling requirements for “Made in USA” labels, and an extensive library of articles published about reshoring.
The Reshoring Institute staff is available for consultation and support for any company exploring the possibility of expanding manufacturing in America and pursuing site selection projects.

About the Reshoring Institute:
The Reshoring Institute, a 501c3 non-profit organization, offers free, downloadable research from its website, created and curated by graduate student interns from the University of San Diego, Santa Clara University, University of Southern California, St. Louis University, Rutgers University, University of Kentucky, University of Arkansas and Texas Christian University. We also offer professional consulting assistance at reasonable fees. The Institute’s mission is to provide research and support for companies bringing manufacturing back to America and to educate graduate student interns about the business of manufacturing. For more information, contact Rosemary Coates, Executive Director, at rcoates@ReshoringInstitute.org

Rosemary Coates
Reshoring Institute
+1 408-605-8867
email us here
Rosemary Coates
Reshoring Institute
+1 408-605-8867
Reshoring Institute
PO Box 760
Los Gatos, California, 95031
United States
4086058867
The Reshoring Institute is a 501c3 non-profit organization. We provide information, research and support for companies trying to “Reshore” or bring manufacturing and services back to America. This may include things like site selection, tax incentives, science and math education, marketing and PR and cost comparison development. We direct this Reshoring work and include student interns in support of research projects and consulting projects.

