Florida DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears Applauds Governor DeSantis’ Bolder, Brighter, Better Future Budget

The Secretary Affirmed the Budget Reflects the Governor’s Vision of Reducing Barriers of Entry to Professional Careers for Floridians

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears applauded Governor Ron DeSantis’ bold budget recommendations and affirmed these budget plans will guide a continued commitment to regulatory reforms that enhance Florida’s business climate and the occupational opportunities of all Floridians.

“With today’s FY 2020-21 budget recommendations, Governor DeSantis has signaled continued support for the department’s core regulatory mission and the regulatory reform priorities he has established through his commitment to Florida’s hardworking families. With this direction, we will maintain focus on regulatory reductions and operational advancements that are essential to creating careers, building businesses, and enhancing professional opportunities throughout our state,” said DBPR Secretary Beshears.

The FY 2020-21 budget recommendations will equip DBPR to continue leading Governor DeSantis’ agenda for improving Florida’s regulatory environment and ensuring public safety and welfare by:

* Maintaining a clear focus on opening pathways to professional careers through identification and execution of meaningful regulatory reforms, with particular emphasis on ensuring entry requirements for licensure are reasonable and achievable for all Floridians; * Supporting legislative progress toward statutory amendments that are critical to reforming Florida’s approach to occupational licensing requirements; * Deploying new resources in food and lodging regulation towards training and awareness that supports Florida’s collaborative efforts to prevent and deter human trafficking networks; * Streamlining investigative processes that minimize business burdens and maximize regulatory capacity towards effectively serving both licensed stakeholders and their patrons; and * Advancing standards of service and channels of communication between the agency and regulated stakeholders that make licensing and compliance functions more accessible and more efficient for applicants and licensed parties.

For more details on Governor DeSantis’ Bolder, Brighter, Better Future budget, please visit www.BolderBrighterBetterFuture.com.