Wyoming Mediation Board to Meet July 20

The Wyoming Agriculture & Natural Resources Mediation Board will meet on July 20, 2020 via Zoom meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am and during the meeting, there will be Board introductions, a Coordinator’s report, USDA funding update, Wyoming Department of Agriculture update, and they will cover any additional old business and new business as needed. Along with this, the Board will meet with USDA-FSA staff.

There will be a chance for public comment and the public is welcome to attend.

The Wyoming Agricultural & Natural Resource Mediation Program offers a process to assist Wyoming citizens in resolving their disputes in a way that is voluntary, confidential, low-cost and time-saving. Members of the Board include Barbara Hauge (Teton County), Gerald Fink (Johnson County), L. Steven Smutko (Albany County), Catherine MacPherson (Carbon County), Gil McEndree (Washakie County), and Doug Miyamoto (Director, Wyoming Department of Agriculture).

An agenda for the meeting can be found on the WDA website on the Mediation page. For more information, contact Lucy Pauley at 307-777-8788 or lucy.pauley@wyo.gov.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.