Adam Burton Ahlborn Discusses Top Hiking Destinations for the Summer of 2020
Adam Burton Ahlborn discusses the top hiking destinations in Oklahoma for the summer of 2020.SKIATOOK, OKLAHOMA, USA, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The summer hiking season is in full swing, and Oklahoma is an ideal place to lace up your hiking boots and hit the trails. In fact, local Oklahoma resident Adam Burton Ahlborn explains his state is one of the most underrated hiking destinations in the country. Adam Ahlborn states that Oklahoma is packed with noteworthy hikes, including those heading to lakeside cliffs, waterfalls, and postcard-worthy vistas. Here, Ahlborn discusses the top hiking destinations in Oklahoma for the summer of 2020.
"Oklahoma is home to dozens of breathtaking waterfalls and outstanding views," Adam says. "When many people think of Oklahoma, they think of grasslands, but this beautiful state offers so much more than its rolling hills."
Adam Burton Ahlborn states one of his all-time favorite hikes in the state is in the McGee Creek Natural Scenic Recreation Area. It's located in Atoka, roughly 150 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. This park features a moderate hike to gorgeous fall on the Little Bugabook Trail. The trail follows along the creek for three miles of gorgeous views. Adam Burton Ahlborn explains this is one of his favorites, because swimming is encouraged, and the falls and other natural features are constantly changing throughout the park. He adds that no two visits are the same.
"Another favorite summertime hike of mine is the one heading to the swinging bridge in Greenfleaf State Park," Adam says. "The hike out-and-back to the bridge comes to 5.3 miles, so visitors enjoy a nice workout in addition to the stunning views."
Adam Burton Ahlborn explained that the swinging bridge is one of the most "Instagrammed" spots in the entire state. The trail to the bridge heads from the Ankle Express trailhead through a picturesque forest and along the lake, which is a nice refresher on hot summer days.
Adam Ahlborn added that one of his favorite vistas in the state is on the bluffs at Robbers Cave State Park. This former hang out for outlaws is famous for its scenic San Bois Mountains and serene Carlton Lake. Adam suggests hiking the Mountain Trail to the bluffs from the park's Deep Ford campground. Venture onto the bluffs to gaze over Carlton Lake and snap plenty of photos. The hike out and back is just 3.2 miles, so it can be enjoyed by hikers of a variety of skill levels.
"These are just a few of the dozens of noteworthy summer hikes here in Oklahoma. Best of all, many of them lead to or around bodies of water, so you can enjoy a swim to cool down during or after your hike," Adam Burton Ahlborn says. "We hope everyone has a chance to experience the uncrowded, and many times unhindered, natural beauty of Oklahoma."
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here