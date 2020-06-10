Former College Football Player Adam Ahlborn Discusses How the Upcoming NFL Season Will Differ From Previous Years
Former college football player Adam Ahlborn discusses how he expects the upcoming NFL season to look following the Coronavirus pandemic.SKIATOOK, OKLAHOMA, USA, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional sports look a lot different in 2020. As the Coronavirus pandemic has swep the nation and the world, a lot remains uncertain regarding professional sports in the United States. Former college football player Adam Ahlborn recently discussed how the upcoming NFL season will look following the apex of the pandemic.
"Nothing is truly set in stone for the 2020 NFL season, but the organization has begun to leak information regarding how they predict the season will run," Adam Ahlborn said.
For instance, according to Adam Ahlborn, the league has already state that no international games will be played in the 2020-2021 season. However, Adam Ahlborn explained the league is hoping to keep the season as traditioanl as possible. Their focus on completing a full, 16-game season with playoffs.
"As much as the league wants to keep things normal, football know that's going to be difficult to do," Adam Ahlborn said. "We can expect the fans to be wearing masks and practicing far more sanitation measures than before. That is, if the games are even played in front of fans."
Adam Ahlborn explained that one of the largest differences we may see in the 2020-2021 NFL season is that fans may not be in attendance. Adam Ahlborn stated NFL officials remarked that if fans can't watch the game in a live environment safely, it may not be able to happen this year.
Similarly, Adam Ahlborn explained that NFL experts currently feel pesimistic about every city that houses an NFL team welcoming thousands of fans into the stadium as well as the city. Adam Ahlborn explained that all decisions will be determiend by health experts, not necessarily NFL officials.
"Another option we're seeing for fans is that some stadiums will allow fans, but only at a limited capacity," Adam Ahlborn added. "That would mean those fans that are present must practice social distancing as well."
Other changes we may see, according to Adam Ahlborn and NFL experts, could include mobile ordering from concession stands and assigned entrances and exits for fans. NFL officials have mentioned pushing the start of the season to a later date in the fall, eliminated empty weeks on the calendar, and concluding the season with a February Super Bowl as normally scheduled.
"Nobody knows exactly what the NFL season will look like this year," Adam Ahlborn finished. "But we can definitely expect it to be one of the most unique seasons the league has seen in decades."
