Job Announcement - Assistant State’s Attorney II

The Burleigh County Human Resource Department will be accepting applications from July 1, 2020 through July 30, 2020 for the position of an Assistant State’s Attorney II available in the Burleigh County State’s Attorney’s office. Salary Grade: 13 Starting Pay Range: $76,648 - $84,510 annually - DOE Type of Recruitment: Internal/External Job Summary: Under supervision of the State’s Attorney, is responsible for duties associated with various legal functions of the agency such as conducting lawsuits, gathering evidence, enforcing laws, and maintaining narrative files. Minimum Qualifications:  Juris Doctorate from an accredited law school and licensed to practice law in the State of North Dakota.  Must have two or more years of experience as an attorney practicing criminal law.  Requires a valid driver’s license; applicant will be subject to a standard post offer background and criminal records check.  Must efficiently operate a computer with knowledge of word processing, Westlaw, and/or similar legal research software.  Must communicate clearly and concisely, orally and in writing. Essential Duties and Responsibilities:  Responsible for gathering evidence, conducting criminal and civil lawsuits including trials and appeals, and presenting information in court to prosecute or defend actions.  Advise law enforcement officers, prepare and present warrants, hold probable cause hearings, and review police reports for prosecution.  Advise elected and appointed officials and county employees as to their legal duties.  Draft legal documents, prepare legal opinions, pleadings, motions, briefs and orders, and conduct legal research.  Establish and maintain working relationships with judiciary, other attorneys, county officials, and law enforcement.  Perform other duties as assigned. Assistant State’s Attorney I Underfill If no candidates meet the above requirements the position may be underfilled with an Assistant State’s Attorney I Grade 11, Starting Pay Range: $67,787 - $74,734 annually  Minimum qualifications for Assistant State’s Attorney I require the same as listed above except: No years of experience is necessary.  Juris Doctorate from an accredited law school and licensed to practice in the state of North Dakota. OR  Those sitting for the July 2020 BAR Exam. How to Apply: Tip to Applicants: Read and follow the instructions on the Vacancy Announcement, the application, and any other requested item before completing and submitting your application packet.  Applicants must apply and register at the following address: http://burleighco.com/jobs/.  Applicants must also provide, 1. Resume; 2. Three (3) professional references; 3. Law school transcript; 4. A non-law review writing sample; 5. Cover letter that clearly explains how the applicant’s work experience is related to the description of essential duties and responsibilities, minimum qualifications, and level of work experience. Applications must be submitted online by the closing date. All other required documents must be submitted to Burleigh County Human Resources, 316 N. 5th St. Suite 106, PO Box 5518, Bismarck, ND 58506- 5518 or e-mailed to : drhilborn@nd.gov by the closing date listed. Failure to apply online and send required documents will result in your application not being considered further. Telephone number: (701) 222-6669. Fax number: (701) 221-3395.  We only accept applications online. We no longer accept paper applications. We do not receive or accept general employment applications. Applicants must apply for a specific position within the County to be considered for that position. Some positions require testing to be completed at Job Service North Dakota. All Job Service North Dakota locations or Burleigh County’s Human Resource office can assist you with completing your online application.  Applicants who are residents of North Dakota and eligible to claim veteran’s preference must include Form DD214. Claims for disabled veteran’s preferences must also include Form DD214 and a letter less than one year old from the Department of Veterans Affairs indicating disability; claims for preference as the eligible spouse of a disabled or deceased veteran must include Form DD214, a marriage certificate, and a letter less than one year old from Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indicating disability, or the veteran’s death certificate.  People who may need additional job information or may require accommodation or assistance with the application or interview process should contact Burleigh County Human Resources at 701-222-6669. Equal Opportunity Employer: The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.