State Capitol Commission Meeting Set, Gov. Lee Reappoints Howard Gentry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced today the State Capitol Commission will convene on July 9, 2020 and announced the reappointment of Howard Gentry to the commission as the Middle Tennessee citizen member.

“Howard Gentry has been a valued member of the Capitol Commission and is a recognized leader in Nashville,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m proud to reappoint him to this position and thank him for his continued service to our state.”

Gentry was appointed to the commission in 2017 under Gov. Haslam. He currently serves as the Criminal Court Clerk of Davidson County in the Twentieth Judicial District. A Nashville native, Gentry was elected three times to countywide public office. He was a Metro Council member-at-large before being elected Metro Nashville-Davidson County’s first African American vice mayor in 1999, to which he was re-elected in 2003. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Tennessee State University.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, State Capitol Commission members will have the option to attend electronically at 9 a.m. CDT on July 9, 2020. More information on the commission can be found here.

