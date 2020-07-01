Oregon DOJ to Host “Community Conversations” to Hear from Marginalized Communities

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced today that the Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) will host a month-long “Community Conversations” series to hear from marginalized Oregonians about their experiences with institutional racism and implicit bias. There will be a different online session for the LGBTQIA+, Religious Minority, Latinx, Black/African American, Asian Pacific Islander, Undocumented/Migrant Farm Worker, Houseless/Mental Illness, Native American, Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Disabilities and Limitations, and Refugee/Immigrant communities. Each session is free and open to the public, and no RSVP is necessary.

The sessions will include discussion of DOJ grant funding opportunities focused on marginalized communities. The sessions will coincide with the release of $9 million in grant funding opportunities that specifically aim to open pathways to justice and support for underserved Oregonians. The grants will fund culturally specific crime victim service programs within trusted, population-specific community organizations whose culture, values, staff, and leadership are representative of the populations they serve. Information on the application process for these grant opportunities can be found here.

“We hope these virtual conversations are an opportunity to hear from different communities about what they are experiencing in Oregon,” said Attorney General Rosenblum. “We want to create a safe place for people to discuss these issues, and we want to learn how we can improve access and decrease barriers for Oregonians to receive support within our DOJ-funded programs. With all the pain and uncertainty in the world right now, I am really pleased that Oregon DOJ’s Crime Victim and Survivor Services Division and our new Bias Hotline are available to support Oregonians who are experiencing hate, bias, and other forms of victimization,” said Rosenblum.

The Community Conversations Series is hosted by the Oregon DOJ’s Crime Victim and Survivor Services Division and by Attorney General Rosenblum and her Civil Rights team. Each session is intended for participation and input from Oregonians who identify within the specific population, but all are welcome to participate.

Learn more about each session here: https://www.doj.state.or.us/oregon-department-of-justice/bias-crimes/community-conversations/.

LGBTQIA+ Session: Monday, July 6, 2020, 1-3pm Click here to join with video: oregondoj.webex.com » Or dial in toll-free for audio-only: 1-855-797-9485 Event/access code (needed for online and phone participation): 133 804 1146, Password: justice

Religious Minority Session: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 1-3pm Click here to join with video: oregondoj.webex.com » Or dial in toll-free for audio-only: 1-855-797-9485 Event/access code (needed for online and phone participation): 133 613 1955, Password: justice

Latinx Session: Friday, July 10, 2020, 1-3pm Click here to join with video: https://oregondoj.webex.com » Or dial in toll-free for audio-only: 1-855-797-9485 Event/access code (needed for online and phone participation): 133 177 1055, Password: justice

Black/African American Session: Monday, July 13, 2020, 1-3pm Click here to join with video: oregondoj.webex.com » Or dial in toll-free for audio-only: 1-855-797-9485 Event/access code (needed for online and phone participation): 133 606 1693, Password: justice

Asian Pacific Islander Session: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 1-3pm Click here to join with video: oregondoj.webex.com » Or dial in toll-free for audio-only: 1-855-797-9485 Event/access code (needed for online and phone participation): 133 774 8651, Password: justice

Undocumented/ Migrant Farm Worker Session: Friday, July 17, 2020 1-3pm Click here to join with video: oregondoj.webex.com » Or dial in toll-free for audio-only: 1-855-797-9485 Event/access code (needed for online and phone participation): 133 572 6005, Password: justice

Houseless/Mental Illness/Substance Issues Session: Monday, July 20, 2020, 1-3pm Click here to join with video: oregondoj.webex.com » Or dial in toll-free for audio-only: 1-855-797-9485 Event/access code (needed for online and phone participation): 133 212 5668, Password: justice

Native American Session: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 1-3pm Click here to join with video: oregondoj.webex.com » Or dial in toll-free for audio-only: 1-855-797-9485 Event/access code (needed for online and phone participation): 133 507 4831, Password: justice

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Session: Friday, July 24, 2020, 1-3pm Click here to join with video: oregondoj.webex.com » Or dial in toll-free for audio-only: 1-855-797-9485 Event/access code (needed for online and phone participation): 133 799 3920, Password: justice

Disabilities and Limitations Session: Monday, July 27, 2020, 1-3pm Click here to join with video: oregondoj.webex.com » Or dial in toll-free for audio-only: 1-855-797-9485 Event/access code (needed for online and phone participation): 133 222 2838, Password: justice

Refugee/Immigrant Session: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 1-3pm Click here to join with video: oregondoj.webex.com » Or dial in toll-free for audio-only: 1-855-797-9485 Event/access code (needed for online and phone participation): 133 878 1320, Password: justice

Any victim or witness of a bias incident or a hate crime can visit www.StandAgainstHate.Oregon.Gov or call Oregon DOJ’s Hate and Bias Hotline at 1-844-924-BIAS (2427), (711 for Oregon Relay) to report an incident and talk with trained staff.

The Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) is led by Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, and serves as the state’s law firm. The Oregon DOJ advocates for and protects all Oregonians, especially the most vulnerable, such as children and seniors.