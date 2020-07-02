An Open Letter to All Americans from Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of Proud American Party
Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global Companies, Best Cure Global Foundation & Proud American Party
"I too have a dream" Krishnan Suthanthiran has plans to provide Quality Healthcare & College Education/Training for All Americans & others in USA in next decade
PAP's goal is to unite all Americans under God and the American Flag on issues that unite us. The party will not focus on the divisive issues of Abortion, LGBTQIA and Contraception related issues.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, for the first time, the entire world has realized that healthcare is a global issue, not just local or regional — with COVID-19 infections carried by travelers and others, from country to country, with more than 10 million Infected and 500,000+ deaths — numbers that are growing globally each day.
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, TeamBest Companies/Best Cure Foundation
While the USA has only 4% of the world population, we have nearly 25% of the infections and deaths from COVID-19. The world has lost more than 500 million jobs in a span of 6 months in 2020, and a loss of 20–30 Trillions of USD in Global GDP for this year, and another 10+ Trillions of USD loss of GDP next year.
The Economy, Education and Healthcare are interrelated, and it is about the Health of Economy. With that concept in mind, nearly 15 years ago, I launched my Best Cure Global Foundation to promote quality education and healthcare for all — as I firmly believe that, “Education is the most effective way to eliminate poverty, promote global health, understanding and peace. A college education should NOT be a debt-sentence-for-life to our young adults. Everyone deserves the best healthcare, health is wealth, and a healthy person has many wishes, but a sick person has only one."
In 2010, I wrote to then President Obama and World Leaders of the G20, gathering in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and all elected Members of USA Congress, about my plans and the formation of Best Cure Global Foundation. His then Senior Advisor ridiculed my letter to the President and First Lady Michelle Obama. While President Obama was seeking suggestions to improve ObamaCare, he used only a tiny portion of the ideas of mine in the letter to him and all elected officials of the US Congress in his final ACA.
However, in September 2012, the Institute of Medicine (IOM) published their report — confirming my ideas and recommending the same plans to make our healthcare affordable and accessible for all. Senator Bernie Sanders has often talked about quality healthcare and college education for all, blaming the lack of this as the root cause of America’s challenges, of COVID-19 and racial discrimination. Yet many label him as a Socialist! In fact, he has been preaching true capitalism, to replace the current system of crony capitalism.
The two major parties, Democratic and Republican, practice crony capitalism. American Politics 101 is defined by an equation called Theory of Relative Equilibrium (TORE) as CC (Campaign Contributions) = FF (Friendly Favors) = PIGS (Price Increases in Goods and Services) + TI (Tax Increases we pay) = CC (Crony Capitalism). When Republicans say that the Democrats are bad or vice versa, they both are telling the truth, for once, as they both are bad.
That is why I launched a new Independent Political Party, Proud American Party (PAP), to propose solutions for all our challenges of the 21st Century. In America, 50% of Democrats and 50% of Republicans are Centrists. Also 50% of Americans who are Independents (like me) are also Centrists. So nearly 75% to 80% of all Americans are Centrists. PAP's goal is to unite all Americans under God and the American Flag on issues that unite us. The party will not focus on the divisive issues of Abortion, LGBTQIA and Contraception related issues.
I plan to issue a series of press releases and produce docudramas to present PAP solutions to "America’s Challenges of the 21st Century" over the next several months. Please join PAP in promoting its goal to Unite All Americans.
Happy Independence Day, have a great July 4th weekend — be safe and be healthy!
Best Wishes,
Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder
TeamBest Global Companies • Best Cure Global Foundation • Proud American Party
To read more about Krishnan Suthanthiran, visit his bio page: http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html
or download full bio here: http://www.teambest.com/press/About_KrishnanSuthanthiran_bio_05282020.pdf
Websites to visit:
www.teambest.com
www.bestcure.md
www.proudamerican.net
Krishnan Suthanthiran • President & Founder
TeamBest Companies/Best Cure Foundation/Proud American Party
+1 703-451-2378
email us here