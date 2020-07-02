Sonablate HIFU sales experience great momentum despite COVID as patient demand grows for less invasive option
SonaCare Medical has experienced an increased hospital demand resulting in new global orders and preorders for their Sonablate HIFU systems.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SonaCare Medical, the leading developer and manufacturer of high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) technologies, is pleased to report an increase in demand for Sonablate® as the movement toward less invasive and more targeted therapies gains momentum worldwide.
With this growing demand comes necessary and big changes to SonaCare’s business approach. “The increase in demand evident by our four most recent sales, and an even larger number of pre-orders, has created the need to accelerate changes to our sales process and to make critical modifications to our sales team” said Alex Gonzalez, Chief Commercialization Officer for SonaCare. “These changes will allow the organization to be more agile and better able to handle this increased sales demand,” added Gonzalez.
SonaCare’s new installations across three continents have provided hospitals the ability to offer a short-duration, minimally invasive, outpatient procedure for prostate cancer at a time when most in-patient elective surgeries have been prohibited. Sezgin Ulusahin, who manages distribution for SonaCare Medical in Turkey, stated “The value for a targeted focal therapy that can have a patient in and out of the facility in a matter of hours is finally being fully explored, especially as more and more facilities incorporate imaging and precision guided biopsy into their practice. This is what patients are now demanding.”
SonaCare CEO, Dr. Mark Carol, stated that “Recent clinical results reported by our leading users in the U.K. continue to show the benefit of Sonablate for recurrent prostate cancer post-radiation therapy. Perhaps even more exciting, a new U.K. study has demonstrated that a Sonablate-specific way of delivering focal therapy for de novo prostate cancer can result in a significant decrease in rates of cancer recurrence. These results, coupled with the successful sales of Sonablate in a globally challenged market, reinforces the value and appeal of the Sonablate technology. It is time to push forward aggressively to ensure that all men have access to a superior, nearly side effect free, means of treating prostate disease.”
Since Sonablate® received FDA clearance on October 9, 2015, thousands of patients have had a Sonablate HIFU prostate procedure across the 60+ locations in the U.S., including top-tier academic institutions in California, Indiana, Oklahoma, Maryland, New York, Arizona and Texas. Over 70 U.S. physicians now offer HIFU prostate tissue ablation to their patients as a minimally invasive alternative to surgery or radiation. SonaCare is currently hiring across all departments, growing the team to ramp up production.
Sonablate® has 501(K) clearance in the U.S. and is indicated for the transrectal high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) ablation of prostate tissue. Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.
ABOUT SONACARE MEDICAL, LLC
SonaCare Medical is a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies. SonaCare Medical is committed to developing focused ultrasound related technologies that support precise and innovative procedures for the treatment of a range of medical conditions. SonaCare Medical, with its subsidiary Focus Surgery, Inc., designs and manufactures medical devices, including the following: Sonablate®, which has 501(K) clearance in the U.S.; Sonablate®500, which has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 50 countries outside the U.S., Sonatherm® laparoscopic HIFU surgical ablation system, which has 510(K) clearance in the U.S., has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 30 countries outside the U.S.
For additional information, visit www.SonaCareMedical.com
