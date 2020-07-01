Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,133 in the last 365 days.

Cohen & Marzban Law Corporation's Track Record for Excellence is Revealed!

Bob M Cohen and Michael Marzban have been nominated by their peers and recognized as Superlawyers, Year After Year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cohen & Marzban Law Corporation is one of the oldest Los Angeles personal injury attorney law firms in California. This Law Corporation was founded in 1974 and has exclusively represented victims of accidents of all kinds over the last 46 years. The law firm’s track record for excellence is revealed by the record breaking awards and recoveries it has achieved for its clients throughout the years. As the law firm approaches a half a century of consistent excellence, its Cumulative Recoveries for its clients, now reach TWO BILLION DOLLARS! – a feat that only a handful of Los Angeles personal injury attorneys have ever achieved, thanks to the firm’s named principals, Bob M Cohen and Michael Marzban.

Bob Cohen
Cohen & Marzban Law Corporation
+1 310-405-7111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Cohen & Marzban Law Corporation's Track Record for Excellence is Revealed!

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.