Cohen & Marzban Law Corporation's Track Record for Excellence is Revealed!

Bob M Cohen and Michael Marzban have been nominated by their peers and recognized as Superlawyers, Year After Year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cohen & Marzban Law Corporation is one of the oldest Los Angeles personal injury attorney law firms in California. This Law Corporation was founded in 1974 and has exclusively represented victims of accidents of all kinds over the last 46 years. The law firm’s track record for excellence is revealed by the record breaking awards and recoveries it has achieved for its clients throughout the years. As the law firm approaches a half a century of consistent excellence, its Cumulative Recoveries for its clients, now reach TWO BILLION DOLLARS! – a feat that only a handful of Los Angeles personal injury attorneys have ever achieved, thanks to the firm’s named principals, Bob M Cohen and Michael Marzban.