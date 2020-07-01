Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Releases 2020 Military Consumer Protection Resource Guide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today recognized the beginning of National Military Consumer Protection Month with the release of her 2020 Military Consumer Protection Resource Guide. The guide offers information about common scams targeting military members, veterans and their families.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Florida’s military members risk their lives to protect our safety and freedom. It is my hope that our Military Consumer Protection Resource Guide will help protect them and our great veterans against scammers trying to exploit their bravery and sacrifice. In addition to our resource guide, my office has a designated team of attorneys and investigators dedicated to quickly reviewing complaints submitted by service members and veterans to ensure our military members are protected from unscrupulous business practices and fraudsters.”

Attorney General Moody invites all service members and veterans to review these general tips to help avoid military-related scams:
  • Beware of scammers using misleading photos or language to imply false association with a branch of the military;
  • Verify the authenticity of an email or text that appears to be from a military branch. Phishing schemes use manipulated messages that falsely appear to be from a military branch or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in an effort to target service members, veterans or family members;
  • Ensure any military charity soliciting funds is registered with the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at FDACS.gov/ConsumerServices; and
  • Place an active duty alert on credit reports at no cost. An active duty alert requires businesses to take additional steps before granting credit in the name of active duty personnel serving overseas.
To download the Attorney General’s Military Consumer Protection Guide, click here. Along with the guide, Attorney General Moody is also reminding Florida’s 1.5 million veterans and its 90,000 military active and reserve members that assistance is available through the Attorney General’s Military and Veterans Assistance Program. To learn more about MVAP, click here.

Any consumer who believes they are a victim of a scam or other fraudulent activity should file a complaint by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or by visiting

MyFloridaLegal.com.

