Free Testing Opportunities Announced for July 10 and 11 in Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Preston and Wayne Counties

As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase COVID-19 testing opportunities, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced locations for testing on July 10 and 11, 2020.

Free COVID-19 testing will be held in Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Preston and Wayne counties with support from local health departments and state and community partners at the following times and locations on July 10 and 11.

Marshall County

July 10, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

McMechen City Hall

325 Logan Street

McMechen, WV

July 11, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Marshall County Health Department

513 6th Street

Moundsville, WV

Mercer County

July 11, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Mercer County Health Department

978 Blue Prince Road

Bluefield, WV

Monongalia County

July 10, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Morgantown Farmer’s Market (Downtown)

400 Spruce Street

Morgantown, WV

July 11, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

661 Green Bag Road

Morgantown, WV

Preston County

July 10 and 11, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Kingwood Elementary School

207 S. Price Street

Kingwood, WV

Wayne County

July 10, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Dunlow Community Center

1475 Left Fork Dunlow Bypass Road

Dunlow, WV

July 11, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wayne Elementary School

80 McGinnis Drive

Wayne, WV

While open to anyone in the community, Marshall, Monongalia, Preston and Wayne counties were selected as part of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, DHHR and the West Virginia National Guard testing initiative focused on counties and communities with high African American populations given the disparities by race being seen with COVID-19 both nationally and in West Virginia.

Mercer County was selected as part of the ongoing effort to expand testing opportunities in areas with evidence of COVID-19 community transmission.

Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals.