Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,141 in the last 365 days.

Free Testing Opportunities Announced for July 10 and 11 in Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Preston and Wayne Counties

As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase COVID-19 testing opportunities, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced locations for testing on July 10 and 11, 2020.

Free COVID-19 testing will be held in Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Preston and Wayne counties with support from local health departments and state and community partners at the following times and locations on July 10 and 11. 

Marshall County 

July 10, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

McMechen City Hall

325 Logan Street 

McMechen, WV 

July 11, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 

Marshall County Health Department 

513 6th Street

Moundsville, WV 

Mercer County

July 11, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Mercer County Health Department

978 Blue Prince Road

Bluefield, WV 

Monongalia County 

July 10, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Morgantown Farmer’s Market (Downtown)         

400 Spruce Street

Morgantown, WV

                                                                                                            

July 11, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

661 Green Bag Road

Morgantown, WV 

Preston County 

July 10 and 11, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Kingwood Elementary School  

207 S. Price Street

Kingwood, WV 

Wayne County 

July 10, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.  

Dunlow Community Center

1475 Left Fork Dunlow Bypass Road 

Dunlow, WV 

July 11, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.  

Wayne Elementary School 

80 McGinnis Drive

Wayne, WV 

While open to anyone in the community, Marshall, Monongalia, Preston and Wayne counties were selected as part of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, DHHR and the West Virginia National Guard testing initiative focused on counties and communities with high African American populations given the disparities by race being seen with COVID-19 both nationally and in West Virginia. 

Mercer County was selected as part of the ongoing effort to expand testing opportunities in areas with evidence of COVID-19 community transmission. 

Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals. 

You just read:

Free Testing Opportunities Announced for July 10 and 11 in Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Preston and Wayne Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.