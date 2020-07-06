Corin strengthens its Board of Directors: David Floyd joins as Chairman of the Board, and Allan Richie joins the Board

Corin: Connected Orthopedic Insight

Corin Group adding experienced orthopaedic leaders to support company’s commitment to digital transformation.

CIRENCESTER, MA, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corin Group, a global technology orthopaedic company, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new non-executive directors to the Board of Directors. David Floyd joins as non-executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors, whilst Allan Ritchie joins as a non-executive Director of the Board.

David Floyd brings unparalleled experience to Corin, with over 35 years of executive leadership. Prior to joining Corin, Mr. Floyd served as Group President of Orthopaedics at Stryker Corporation, consistently delivering superior revenue, profit and share growth across Stryker’s group of orthopaedic and spine businesses. Widely regarded as one of the leading executives in medical devices, his broad experience in senior leadership positions includes OrthoWorx, DePuy Orthopaedics, Abbott Spine, Axiomed Spine and Centerpulse Orthopaedics. Mr. Floyd is also an experienced board member and trusted advisor. He is currently a Board Member at Healthcare Outcomes Performance Co (HOPCo), NN Inc, and Merit Medical. He is also an external Advisor to Bain & Company and to the GLG Institute.

Commenting on his appointment Mr. Floyd said “I was attracted to Corin due to their vision of connected orthopaedic insight: to combine the best of a strong traditional implant portfolio with excellent clinical heritage, together with advanced digital technologies. I am thrilled about the opportunity to work with Corin’s skilled and experienced management team, backed by the strong support of Permira.”

Allan Ritchie joins as a non-executive director. Dr Ritchie brings over 35 years of orthopaedic technical leadership to Corin, having spent 30 years with DePuy Orthopaedics latterly as Vice President of Research & Development. He has extensive Product Development and Market knowledge and international experience having worked in Europe the US, Japan and China.

Allan Ritchie said, “Having worked with Corin over the last five years, I have seen them develop a world beating arthroplasty and technology offering which could fundamentally change the future direction of orthopaedic clinical practice. I am proud to be associated with Corin and believe they will go from strength to strength as they build on their technologies and investments.”

Stefano Alfonsi, CEO at Corin Group, added, “I am delighted to welcome both David and Allan to the board. Their extensive experience and specialist knowledge will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow and develop Corin, particularly its technological offering.”

Corin, one of the fastest growing international orthopaedic companies, has a direct presence in the world’s major orthopaedic markets, with over 900 employees worldwide. Corin’s vision is to revolutionise orthopaedics by gaining, understanding and sharing insights of the arthroplasty experience through a digital ecosystem of interconnected technologies. This unique information, linked to a complete portfolio of clinically proven implants, is designed to improve patient satisfaction and increase value. The appointment of Mr. Floyd and Mr. Ritchie represents a further step in the development of the corporate’s vision.

For more information and latest updates, visit www.coringroup.com.

About Corin

Headquartered in Cirencester, UK, Corin is a fast-growing international orthopaedic company with a vision is to revolutionize orthopaedics by gaining, understanding and sharing insight at every stage of the arthroplasty experience.

The unique combination of advanced technologies, shared knowledge and clinically proven implants is intended to deliver better outcomes and maximize healthcare value for patients, surgeons and healthcare providers.