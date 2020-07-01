For Immediate Release:

July 1, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 2, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Adams Franklin Township Ashtabula Ashtabula County Land Reutilization Corporation Belmont Belmont County Tourism Council, Inc. Carroll Carroll County Carroll County Landfill Clermont Clermont County Transportation Improvement District Coshocton Walhonding Valley Fire District Fairfield Village of Pleasantville Fayette Fayette County Memorial Hospital Franklin County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio Hamilton City of Blue Ash Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County Hancock Washington Township Hardin Marion Township Henry Village of Deshler Huron Sherman Township Licking Perry Township Lorain Eaton Township Mercer Coldwater Public Library Montgomery Montgomery County Family and Children First Council Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation Morgan Marion Township Perry Village of Somerset Portage Maple Grove Union Cemetery Richland Shelby City Health Department Seneca Attica-Venice Township Joint Cemetery Bliss Memorial Public Library Stark Stark County Convention and Visitors Bureau Trumbull Hubbard Township + Washington Aurelius Township Palmer Township Village of Beverly Williams Bridgewater Township Williams County District Board of Health Wood Center Township Rossford Public Library Wood County Port Authority Wyandot Wyandot Memorial Hospital

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) -644-1111