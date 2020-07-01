Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 2, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Adams
Franklin Township
Ashtabula
Ashtabula County Land Reutilization Corporation
Belmont
Belmont County Tourism Council, Inc.
Carroll
Carroll County
Carroll County Landfill
Clermont
Clermont County Transportation Improvement District
Coshocton
Walhonding Valley Fire District
Fairfield
Village of Pleasantville
Fayette
Fayette County Memorial Hospital
Franklin
County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio
Hamilton
City of Blue Ash
Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County
Hancock
Washington Township
Hardin
Marion Township
Henry
Village of Deshler
Huron
Sherman Township
Licking
Perry Township
Lorain
Eaton Township
Mercer
Coldwater Public Library
Montgomery
Montgomery County Family and Children First Council
Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation
Morgan
Marion Township
Perry
Village of Somerset
Portage
Maple Grove Union Cemetery
Richland
Shelby City Health Department
Seneca
Attica-Venice Township Joint Cemetery
Bliss Memorial Public Library
Stark
Stark County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Trumbull
Hubbard Township +
Washington
Aurelius Township
Palmer Township
Village of Beverly
Williams
Bridgewater Township
Williams County District Board of Health
Wood
Center Township
Rossford Public Library
Wood County Port Authority
Wyandot
Wyandot Memorial Hospital
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
