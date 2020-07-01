Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
July 1, 2020                                                              

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 2, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Adams

Franklin Township

 

 Ashtabula

Ashtabula County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Belmont

Belmont County Tourism Council, Inc.

 

 Carroll

Carroll County

 

Carroll County Landfill

 

 Clermont

Clermont County Transportation Improvement District

 

 Coshocton

Walhonding Valley Fire District

 

 Fairfield

Village of Pleasantville

 

 Fayette

Fayette County Memorial Hospital

 

 Franklin

County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio

 

 Hamilton

City of Blue Ash

 

Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County

 

 Hancock

Washington Township

 

 Hardin

Marion Township

 

 Henry

Village of Deshler

 

 Huron

Sherman Township

 

 Licking

Perry Township

 

 Lorain

Eaton Township

 

 Mercer

Coldwater Public Library

 

 Montgomery

Montgomery County Family and Children First Council

 

Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Morgan

Marion Township

 

 Perry

Village of Somerset

 

 Portage

Maple Grove Union Cemetery

 

 Richland

Shelby City Health Department

 

 Seneca

Attica-Venice Township Joint Cemetery

 

Bliss Memorial Public Library

 

 Stark

Stark County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

 Trumbull

Hubbard Township +

 

 Washington

Aurelius Township

 

Palmer Township

 

Village of Beverly

 

 Williams

Bridgewater Township

 

Williams County District Board of Health

 

 Wood

Center Township

 

Rossford Public Library

 

Wood County Port Authority

 

 Wyandot

Wyandot Memorial Hospital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 2, 2020

