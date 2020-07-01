Tokyo Kuntpunch Welcomes Comedian/Podcaster Sam Tripoli from Tinfoil Hat Live on #KuntPunchDrunk Today at 6pm ET/3pm PT
Discussing the State of Stand Up Comedy in a Cancel Culture World
Sam was explaining a theory of how there are two types of comedians one night at The Comedy Store, but I had to rush off. I am hoping to get to the bottom of that.”HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch will be welcoming comedian and legendary podcaster Sam Tripoli of Tinfoil Hat live on #KuntPunchDrunk today on YouTube at 6pm ET/3pm PT.
— Tokyo Kuntpunch
Tokyo has had the pleasure of being a guest on Tripoli’s popular podcast, Tinfoil Hat, earlier this year where she talked candidly about her experience of being a survivor of the notorious cult, The Buddhafield as depicted in the hit Netflix documentary, Holy Hell.
“Sam was explaining a theory of how there are two types of comedians one night at The Comedy Store, but I had to rush off,” says Tokyo. “I am hoping to get to the bottom of that. I remember something about Trash Talkers versus Bullshitters.”
About Tokyo:
Tokyo Kuntpunch hails from the projects of Beverly Hills and more recently MacArthur Park, the most famous drug park in Los Angeles. She spent her formative years in the cult depicted in the Netflix documentary "Holy Hell." Kuntpunch also performs music under her moniker Hung Yung Terrarist. She speaks seven languages, and raps in three on her latest self-titled album, “Hung Yung Terrarist,” including French and Dothraki, the fictitious language from the hit series "Game of Thrones.” She has over 1M plays on Spotify, 750K video views in Japan, and 317K video views in Asia.
Kuntpunch has performed at The Comedy Store, The Stand, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, and appeared on Kill Tony. After that appearance Tony went on to talk about her on The Greg Fitzsimmons podcast and with Adam 22 on the No Jumper podcast. Tokyo has been a guest on SiriusXM’s All Out Show, Karen Hunter, The Bonfire, I Want Radio and The Christy Canyon Show, as well as on popular podcasts, Race Wars, Jason Ellis’ High and Dry, The SDR Show, The Chip Chipperson Show, The Wet Spot, Mornin’ with Bill and Joanna and In Hot Water. She most recently appeared on 50 Cent’s website This Is 50.
