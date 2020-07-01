Project Boon Organizes Free Backpack Event and Grocery Distribution
Free drive-thru back-to-school backpack event and grocery distribution for underserved families in Rancho Cucamonga and the surrounding areas.RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Boon is teaming up with The Hitch Burger Grill, Hillside Community Church, Firm Media, and OmniTrans to host a drive-thru back-to-school backpack event and grocery distribution for underserved families in Rancho Cucamonga and the surrounding areas. The event will be held at The Hitch Burger Grill, 10789 Arrow Rte, in Rancho Cucamonga on July 26, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Each family will have the opportunity to receive fresh groceries, and school children will be provided with backpacks filled with school supplies. Each family can receive one bag of groceries and two backpacks per car.
This annual Project Boon event will look slightly different from past backpack events due to current guidelines from the county on the size of gatherings. Despite the current climate, Project Boon has remained committed to serving the underserved community. The organization is becoming familiar with drive-thru events to serve the community, after hosting two grocery distributions through the drive-thru at The Hitch Burger.
Brooke Hill, a Project Boon volunteer, shared her experience at one of the events.
“Getting to be a part of the Project Boon grocery distribution event was a joy. Having the option to use the drive-thru helped make the event run very smooth and efficient for everyone involved. I appreciated that we were able to keep socially distant throughout the entire event, but didn't lose out on making connections with the people there. My favorite part was getting to see everyone's faces light up and how appreciative they were of the donations. I've been looking forward to the next event since.”
If your family is in need of back-to-school items, please join us at The Hitch Burger Grill on July 26. The event is first-come, first-serve, and we do ask that attendees do not line up early. Each family can receive one bag of groceries, and each child will be given one filled backpack, with a maximum of two per car.
If you would like to support the efforts, please visit the Project Boon website at www.projectboon.org for more information on how to donate and locations where you can drop off any school supplies.
For questions, please email info@projectboon.org or call (951) 305-3038.
Hitch Burger- https://burgerandbbq.com/
Project Boon- https://projectboon.org/
Hillside Community Church- https://hillsidechurches.com/
Jessi Parker
Project Boon
+1 951-305-3038
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter