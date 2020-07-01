Contact:

Rhonda Lahm – Director Adam Eakin – Project & Information Manager

(402) 471-3900 (402) 471-3930

rhonda.lahm@nebraska.gov adam.eakin@nebraska.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 1, 2020

State DMV Opens Omaha Metro West Location

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announces the opening of the new Omaha Metro West service center on Wednesday, July 15. The office will be located at 17007 Burt Street and will be open Monday to Friday, 8:00am to 4:00pm. Originally scheduled to open April 6, the opening was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. The new location will expand on the transformation of services in the Omaha metro to provide a more streamlined service. Customers will be able to complete their entire driver licensing transaction with the examiner, instead of lining up separately to pay county treasurer staff separately. Service delivery changes began in the Omaha metro in 2018 with the opening of the Omaha Metro South office in Bellevue.

“Opening our new Omaha Metro West service center is the final step in transforming driver license service delivery in the Omaha metro,” said Julie Maaske, Deputy Director of the Nebraska DMV. “While we are confident the new location will provide a modern and efficient service, I would encourage everyone to take advantage of our online service options. I would like to thank those who have already taken advantage of these options as it allows those who must visit an office to be served as efficiently as possible.”

Responsibility for the delivery of vehicle and driver services in Nebraska is split between the State DMV (driver licensing) and County Treasurer (vehicle titling/registration). While typically co-located, the extensive population growth in the Omaha metro area over the past several years meant a new customer service delivery model was needed. With a standard driver license being valid for 5 years compared with a single year for vehicle registration, decoupling these services in the Omaha metro allows for greater flexibility in how each is delivered.

“We are excited to improve the way we provide services at our new west Omaha location,” said Sara O’Rourke, Administrator of the Driver Licensing Services Division. “We have witnessed significant reductions in wait times at our Omaha Metro South office in Bellevue and aim to replicate this improved service in west Omaha.”

The DMV will begin accepting appointments for Class O (car) drive tests on Monday, July 13. All other services will be provided on a walk in basis. Customers are being asked to use the phone number corresponding with the first letter of their last name to make an appointment:

531-800-4258 (Last name starts with A-F)

531-800-4380 (Last name starts with G-L)

531-800-4687 (Last name starts with M-R)

531-800-3140 (Last name starts with S-Z)

All teammates will be provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and customers will be required to wear a face covering during their drive test. Customers are reminded to bring their face covering with them to the driver licensing office to wear during their drive test.

Dozens of online services are also available at dmv.nebraska.gov. Most customers can renew their driver’s license and State ID Card online, as well as update their address, or order a replacement license.

###