Pisgah State Park ATV Accident in Winchester

CONTACT: Sergeant Kevin Bronson 603-271-3361 July 1, 2020

Winchester, NH – At approximately 4:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an ATV accident on Old Chesterfield Road, Winchester, near the trailhead of the ATV trail system. The operator, Moises Baez of Dorchester, Massachusetts, suffered serious injuries.

Keene Mutual Aid took the initial call dispatching Winchester Fire/ EMS and Winchester Police who arrived quickly on scene and were able to render aid to Baez. Initially, Baez was transported to Cheshire Medical facility and later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where he received medical attention for his injuries.

After an investigation by New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers, it was found that Baez had been driving down Old Chesterfield Road at an unsafe speed when he lost control of his ATV. Once he lost control, the machine veered off the trail and hit a berm. This sent the machine and rider into the air. Damage was found in trees roughly 6 feet off the ground. From the initial point Baez lost control, the machine traveled over 30 feet before coming to rest.

Mr. Baez was cited for operating an OHRV to endanger a person and the investigation is ongoing. New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds riders to ride courteously and safely. Unsafe riding can hurt you and other riders who enjoy New Hampshire’s trail system.