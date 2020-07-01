Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BathBox works with Offset Earth to Plant a Tree for Every Purchase for July

OSWALDTWISTLE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BathBox - a monthly subscription box company of bath bombs, soaps and salts - has announced today that they will plant a tree for every purchase during the month of July to help tackle and raise awareness of the climate crises in partnership with Offset Earth. Currently supporting The Eden Reforestation Project in Madagascar, Offset Earth enables companies and individuals help offset the climate crisis through initiatives such as tree planting and carbon offsetting.

“We are over the moon to partner with Offset Earth on this campaign to plant more trees and raise awareness of the ongoing climate crises,” said Natalie Clarke, Founder of BathBox. “Sustainability and the climate are very near and dear to our hearts at BathBox, and we look forward to helping tackle the climate crises, one tree at a time.”

Available for purchase on the BathBox website, BathBox’s bath bombs, soaps and salts are all cruelty-free, handmade in the UK. Featuring a new theme each month, BathBox’s July box features a Fairy theme and is available as a one-time purchase or a monthly subscription.

“We strive to be an ethical brand in as many ways as we can, and this initiative allows us to partner with our very own customers to benefit the larger community and make a difference in the world,” continued Clarke. “We hope to inspire other companies to follow suit and launch similar projects to help push the envelope further on the climate crises.”

New and existing customers, as well as one-time purchases are all included in the initiative. To make a BathBox purchase, customers can visit the BathBox website at www.yourbathbox.co.uk. The campaign will also be regularly featured on BathBox’s social media handles, @yourbathbox, with the has

