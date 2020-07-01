Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Job Announcement - Case Administrator I

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENTS  No. 20-10

Position: Case Administrator I

Location: Bismarck, North Dakota

Closing Date: July 20, 2020

Starting Salary Range: $38,298 - $47,899 (CL 24/1 - CL 24/25)

Pay set commensurate with experience and salary history.  Non-competitive promotion potential to Case Administrator II (Grade CL25) and Case Administrator III (Grade CL26).   Estimated Starting Date: August 17, 2020

See the full job announcement at: https://www.ndd.uscourts.gov/announce/Case_Admin_I_Bis.pdf

Job Announcement - Case Administrator I

