Supreme Court: Montana can't exclude religious schools from scholarship program

MPR News

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Montana's exclusion of religious schools from a state scholarship program funded by tax credits violates the Constitution.

The 5-4 decision, in which Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's other conservatives, is a victory for parents who wanted to use the state tax credit to help send children to religious schools.

The decision is also a victory for conservative religious groups and advocates of school choice who challenged Montana's "no-aid" provision in the state constitution.

Read more at: https://www.mprnews.org/story/2020/06/30/npr-supreme-court-montana-cant-exclude-religious-schools-from-scholarship-program

Read the court's opinion in Espinoza v. Montana Dept. of Revenuehttps://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/18-1195_g314.pdf

