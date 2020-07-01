Lyle Kirmis 1949-2020

Longtime Bismarck attorney Lyle W. Kirmis, 70, of Plymouth, Minn., died June 28. A University of Minnesota law graduate, he was admitted to the North Dakota bar in 1974. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.
