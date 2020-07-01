Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Join MDC July 14 for webcast on catfish regs for Mark Twain Lake

JEFFERSON CITY Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anglers and others to a free live webcast on July 14 at noon to learn about potential new catfish regulations for Mark Twain Lake, located in Ralls and Monroe counties in northeast Missouri.

MDC staff recently completed a multiyear assessment of blue catfish and flathead catfish in Mark Twain Lake. During the July 14 webcast, MDC Fisheries biologists will share and discuss assessment results and potential options for new catfish harvest regulations at Mark Twain Lake. MDC Protection staff will join the webcast to answer questions related to current regulations.

Register in advance for the free MDC webcast at short.mdc.mo.gov/Z79 and then join the July 14 webcast live at noon.

MDC also invites webcast participants and others to complete a brief survey and provide comments by Aug. 1 on the potential new catfish regulations for Mark Twain Lake at mdc.mo.gov/MarkTwainCatfish.

Mark Twain Lake is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Learn more at mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Mark-Twain-Lake/.

Join MDC July 14 for webcast on catfish regs for Mark Twain Lake

