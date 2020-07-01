The Largest Online Trading Show
FREE & VIRTUAL.LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TradeON Summit 2020 Agenda Reveal!
Summer may be officially here, but markets are showing no signs of slowing down this July. The surge of market volatility provides the perfect backdrop for the TradeON Summit 2020, which will take place on July 28. The virtual event will cover all key market verticals and asset classes. For those worried about traveling or reluctant to leave your desk or trading terminal TradeON Summit has got you covered!
Historic Levels of Volatility
The past few months have seen the opening of record numbers of trading accounts, helping create an unmissable market opportunity for brokers and traders alike.Indeed, volatile markets have been the norm for 2020, paving the way for the largest virtual event of the year. TradeON Summit is expected to see upwards of 5,000 retail traders in attendance.
Beyond this, virtual attendees will also be able to engage with thousands of different traders, brokers and market influencers, to connect, discuss market opportunities, and learn from world-class analysts.
A Look at the TradeON 2020 Agenda
Whether you are a veteran trader or just starting out, TradeON Summit has something for all participants. The event’s virtual auditorium is jam packed with knowledge sessions, hot topics, market ideas, and networking via public lounges and chat.
This includes several specially curated sessions by leading market analysts across the forex and crypto space. Sessions will take place across three unique tracts with some notable highlights including the following:
Trading Arena
• You Have No Idea What Moves the Market
• How to Trade in the Era of the New Norm
• How to Navigate Insane Markets
• The Beauty of Visual Trading
• The Best Fibonacci Trading Strategy
• What’s Around the Corner for FX
• Applying Fractals to Real-Life Intermarket Trades
• 8 Ways to Get an Edge in FX
• Price Action Goes Far Deeper than the Candlestick
Digital Assets Stage
• How DeFi is Changing the World
• Tokenized Securities and the Future of Investment
• Where is Alt Season and How to Tell if it’s Here?
Workshop Room
• Empower Your Trading
• The Best Trading Platform
• Optimize Your Focus and Trading Strategy
Stay tuned for updates regarding the summit's trading sessions, participating analysts, and detailed agenda. The event is fully compatible with mobile devices and registration is free!
