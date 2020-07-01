REWARDING GOLFERS WHO SHARE LAKEFRONT VALUES
LAKEFRONT Golf has decided it is time to recognize and reward real golfers.
Amateurs, Hackers and Weekend Warriors have the opportunity to win a year of free, sustainable golf shoes from LAKEFRONT Golf. We are simultaneously growing and rewarding our community of golfers who share our mutual passions for golf and environmental responsibility.
LAKEFRONT is a new brand built on three pillars: Sustainable Products, Education and Clean-Up.
-Beginning with our golf shoes, made 100% from natural and recycled materials, we provide a responsible alternative to the traditional production materials and practices that devastate the environment. The fashion industry produces 20% of global wastewater and 10% of global carbon emissions.*
-We seek to educate the golf community on how we can lessen our carbon footprint without lessening our enjoyment of golf. Many brands are providing sustainable alternatives to pollutant heavy materials.
-Lastly we will spearhead the cleanup efforts of golf courses by removing lost balls, plastics and micropollutants from golf courses. An estimated 450 million golf balls are lost each year, each of which can take 100, up to 1000 years to decompose.**
We invite every amateur to apply to our sponsorship contest and every golfer to join our effort to make golf more sustainable by joining our Facebook, Instagram and web communities.
