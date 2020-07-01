Using A POS Terminal As A Self-Scanning Checkout System
With a VESA mount, PSL540 POS can easily convert to a self-scanning checkout system, allowing customers to complete their transactions by themselves.
Clientron was founded in 1983. With more than 35 years experiences, the company is dedicated in providing highly integrated embedded solution to our clients worldwide.”NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-checkout is a growing trend in the retail industry, and it has burgeoned since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to public health concerns, retailers have needed to minimize person-to-person contact as much as possible to avoid spreading the virus. Thus, self-order kiosks are playing an ever more significant role in the shopping experience, not just in grocery stores but in small shops, restaurants, food courts, and cafes as well.
— Clientron Corp.
Clientron’s PSL540 all-in-one printer POS terminal is a point-of-sale solution that answers the needs of the times. With a supporting VESA mount, the terminal can easily convert to a self-scanning checkout system, allowing customers to complete their transactions while keeping a safe distance from the cashier. The pole mount positions the terminal at a proper height and allows it to be placed wherever it is needed.
Basic Features Of The PSL540 AIO Printer POS Terminal
The PSL540 all-in-one point-of-sale system is a sleek, adjustable terminal with a built-in thermal printer that can print 2-inch or 3-inch receipts. The POS system features a 14-inch bezel-free touch screen with a stand that can be adjusted to different viewing angles. Its card reader can read credit cards, loyalty cards, and other types of e-payments.
The system uses an energy-efficient Intel® processor with up to 8GB of RAM, which can support a high volume of sales. The terminal also has multiple USB ports, a LAN port, a cash drawer port, two COM ports, and a lockable DC input in addition to WiFi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE capabilities. The PSL540’s operating system is Windows10, making it compatible with many business management and development tools that retailers use.
The PSL540 was designed with ease of maintenance in mind. For instance, users can change the receipt paper simply by pushing a button, and they can remove the printer to change the printer ink by removing just two screws. Retailers can expect to start using a new terminal right out of the box without having to go through a complex set-up process.
The Supporting VESA Mount
The PSL540 AIO terminal can rest on a counter for use by the cashier, but it can also convert to a self-service kiosk with a VESA mount. VESA refers to standards set by the Video Electronics Standards Association for the placement of the four mounting holes on the back of a video or display screen.
The PSL540 terminal has support for a VESA mount on its underside, and when the terminal is attached to the pole mount, it can be elevated above the counter for ease of use as a self-scanning checkout system. This key feature of the PSL540 is getting a lot of attention lately as retailers search for ways to keep their staff and customers safe from COVID-19.
Benefits Of A Self-Checkout Kiosk For Customers
Even before the coronavirus pandemic, more and more retailers were offering self-checkout options in order to improve the customer experience. The following are some of the main benefits of a self-service kiosk for customers.
1. Safety
First of all, with a POS terminal on a VESA mount, customers can use their preferred form of electronic payment and avoid any hand-to-hand or face-to-face contact with cashiers. Credit cards, rewards cards, and money never have to change hands. When staff members take time to wipe down the screens in between customers, a self-checkout system offers the highest level of safety to customers.
2. Convenience
In addition, offering multiple self-checkout kiosks can help customers complete their purchases more quickly and spend less time waiting in line. Once customers are familiar with a self-order kiosk, they can often finish their transactions faster than a cashier can.
3. Privacy
Retailers and restaurant owners train their staff to be friendly to customers, but customers may not want to interact and make small talk with a cashier. Retail customers may also enjoy having the option to keep their purchases private, scanning their own medications or personal hygiene products rather than handing them over to a cashier.
4. Information
Customers can also benefit from other features. For example, customers can scan products to get more information about them, such as pricing and available discounts. They can also use a self-service kiosk to search for products that are not available in the store.
Studies show that customers generally prefer self-service kiosks to traditional checkout counters, particularly Millennials, who are more at ease with the technology than older generations. But customers of all ages appreciate a safe, fast, and efficient checkout experience.
Benefits Of Self-Checkout For Businesses
Retailers also benefit when customers use a self-scanning checkout system. The most notable benefits include increased safety for workers, better use of employees’ time, and more efficient use of space.
1. Protecting Employees
First of all, just as self-checkout protects customers, it protects the even more vulnerable cashiers, who are facing the public all day. A kiosk can eliminate all employee-customer contact, or it can permit interaction between a cashier and customer with safety precautions in place, such as physical distancing and a clear glass or plastic barrier.
2. Freeing Up Employees’ Time
A self-checkout POS system is also a money saver for business owners. When shops and restaurants offer a self-checkout option, they need fewer staff members to assist customers. Staff members can dedicate their time to other tasks that will make the business run more smoothly, like keeping the floor clean, keeping the shelves in stock, or assisting customers in finding what they’re looking for.
3. Saving Space
Another advantage of installing self-service kiosks is that they take up less space than a traditional checkout counter. For small businesses, this is especially beneficial because self-checkout terminals allow them to serve more customers and make better use of limited space.
The PSL540 all-in-one printer POS terminal is a point-of-sale solution that meets the needs of businesses and consumers alike, offering versatility as either a traditional cash register terminal and a self-service kiosk when mounted on a pole.
Hazel Yang
Clientron Corp.
+886 227987068
email us here
Clientron POS PSL540 self-scanning checkout system