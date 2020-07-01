Is Homeschooling the “New Normal”?
The Old Schoolhouse® Offers Support for Parents in the Face of Evolving Educational ExpectationsGRAY, TN, USA, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When early spring saw the need for children to exit traditional schoolrooms, families began wondering what education would look like in the fall. The Old Schoolhouse® went to work finalizing its digital School Box Homeschool Curriculum sets for each grade, K–12, enabling parents to provide an organized educational experience for their children in the safety of their own homes.
“We realize that there is great uncertainty about what public education will look like next year,” says Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. “Parents are looking for stability in their children’s education. They need to be able to plan their schedules and have a routine they can count on, while ensuring that their children receive a comprehensive education.”
The digital Homeschool Curriculum Boxes include all the curriculum guides and resources needed to successfully teach a full year of skills, including daily and weekly checklists to keep students on track, direct links to SchoolhouseTeachers.com courses and resources, access to World Book libraries, and dozens of additional tools for the entire family. With quarterly payments as low as $37.97, one SchoolhouseTeachers.com membership provides access for all grade levels.
Alternating schooldays in classrooms with remote learning ordered by the school but “overseen” by the parents is being discussed in many public school districts for the fall. Some schools are planning social distancing for students, recommending cloth masks, and even limiting bus service to 50% capacity. Warnings are also being made that a surge in illness could cause schools to shut down again. For some parents, all of that is too much potential chaos. Many are deciding that teaching their children at home— and avoiding the stress and uncertainty caused by the pandemic—might be their new normal, with help from organizations like The Old Schoolhouse®.
