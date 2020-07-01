New Haven Barracks/ Disturbing peace by electronic means
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501523
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/21/20, 2203 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Court St, Middlebury (telephone)
VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by electronic means
ACCUSED: James Valentino
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT
VICTIM: Samuel Valentino
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Massapequa, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/21/20 at approximately 2203 hours, Troopers received a report that James Valentino (70) of Bridport, VT had threatened Samuel Valentino (40) of Massapequa, NY. Investigation revealed James threatened to inflict physical harm to Samuel via telephone. James was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/20, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.