New Haven Barracks/ Disturbing peace by electronic means

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501523

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/21/20, 2203 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Court St, Middlebury (telephone)

VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by electronic means

ACCUSED: James Valentino

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT

VICTIM: Samuel Valentino

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Massapequa, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/21/20 at approximately 2203 hours, Troopers received a report that James Valentino (70) of Bridport, VT had threatened Samuel Valentino (40) of Massapequa, NY. Investigation revealed James threatened to inflict physical harm to Samuel via telephone. James was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.