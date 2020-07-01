Middlesex Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302711
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/30/2020 1721hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lathrop Court, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Ivan M. Alcide
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/30/2020, at approximately 1721hrs Vermont State Police received a report that Ivan Alcide had been in contact with a female party in violation of an active Abuse Prevention Order. Subsequent investigation revealed Alcide had been in contact with the female via text message. Alcide was located at his home in Berlin and was issued a citation to appear at the Orange Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/08/2020 at 0800hrs to answer to the charge of violating an Abuse Prevention Order and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/2020 at 0800hrs
COURT: Orange Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.