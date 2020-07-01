Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,040 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A302711

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey                            

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/30/2020 1721hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lathrop Court, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Ivan M. Alcide                                              

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6/30/2020, at approximately 1721hrs Vermont State Police received a report that Ivan Alcide had been in contact with a female party in violation of an active Abuse Prevention Order. Subsequent investigation revealed Alcide had been in contact with the female via text message. Alcide was located at his home in Berlin and was issued a citation to appear at the Orange Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/08/2020 at 0800hrs to answer to the charge of violating an Abuse Prevention Order and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/2020 at 0800hrs           

COURT: Orange Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.