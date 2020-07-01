Middlesex Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302711

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/30/2020 1721hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lathrop Court, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Ivan M. Alcide

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/30/2020, at approximately 1721hrs Vermont State Police received a report that Ivan Alcide had been in contact with a female party in violation of an active Abuse Prevention Order. Subsequent investigation revealed Alcide had been in contact with the female via text message. Alcide was located at his home in Berlin and was issued a citation to appear at the Orange Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/08/2020 at 0800hrs to answer to the charge of violating an Abuse Prevention Order and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/2020 at 0800hrs

COURT: Orange Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.