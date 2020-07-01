Shift Drinks Comedy Presents the 1st Annual All The Laughs (ATL) Comedy Awards

Is it Okay to Laugh Again??? Shift Drinks Comedy Says Yes, and Now More Than Ever!

ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta based sketch comedy group Shift Drinks Comedy is set to present the first annual All The Laughs Comedy Awards from October 16th to 18th. People need comedy, and creatives need to create content for their own mental health and well being. What better time to celebrate this symbiotic relationship than the year 2020.

Comedic content creators from around the world are invited to submit

their works from a multitude of categories right now at this link

https://filmfreeway.com/AllTheLaughsComedyAwards

At a time when the world is going through one of the most challenging events in our history, we are doing our part to bring smiles back on people’s faces. What better way to do this than to celebrate the comedic efforts of our internationally talented independent creative community!?!

Humor and laughter has always been known as the best medicine, so let’s share the health!

Fun Fact: Laughter is known to reduce stress and improve your immune system.

Through the All The Laughs Comedy Awards festival, Shift Drinks Comedy is looking to recognize and reward comedic content creators for their extraordinary work. In the style of today's environment, the inaugural awards will be held virtually. The three day event will include screening parties consisting of the works from all the nominees, online industry panels, and an online awards presentation with some great special guests. Our goal is to celebrate comedy, community, and collaboration.

Everyone deserves a shot... only a few will win the Golden Pitcher!

The top nominees in each category will receive a festival laurel and be showcased at the online event. The winner in each category will receive a laurel as well as a personalized digital inscription of The Golden Pitcher. As we take a unique approach to this, our inaugural event, we are only accepting content created in 2020.

Specific details and categories can be found here

“At the beginning of this year, playing off the number, I hoped that 2020 would be the year that we would finally see clearly, but it’s turning out to not be what we all expected. If laughter is the best medicine, let's come together (virtually) to laugh, love, and learn,” says Dominick Racano, All The Laughs Comedy Awards Festival Director and Co-Founder of Shift Drinks Comedy.

Content creators are encouraged to submit their work at a nominal fee. A 20% discount on the submission fee is now available using the promo code “Laugh2020” (valid til the submission deadline, Sept 16th).

The event will be free for all attendees.

To submit your own comedic content to be considered please visit

Shift Drinks Comedy is an Atlanta (ATL) based sketch comedy group composed of top shelf writers, producers, editors, and actors. There is no better time to birth the celebration of comedy than in this year of so much uncertainty.

We look forward to all the creative submissions, and sharing All The Laughs with you October 16th to 18th.