The Relief Leaf Announces Infused CBD with Terpenes
Full-spectrum, organic CBD oil, infused with isolated potent terpenes for taste and effect. For all new age centric, mindful and meditation lovers.
Each terpene contained has the potential to produce calming, energizing and memory-boosting effects. This is why they felt naming the bottles appropriately -Calm, Elevate, and Focus.”SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New and upcoming brand announces the release of their highly sought after CBD infused tinctures with terpenes. The Relief Leaf oil is now available in 1,000 mg of CBD and a specific isolated terpene is contained in each bottle for taste and additional benefits. Each bottle contains a terpene such as: Linalool for a calming effect (CALM), Pinene for focusing the mind, (FOCUS) and (ELEVATE) for energy in addition to the overall benefits of the CBD oil.
Many of those that have tried the product have reported amazing results as it has allowed them to nurture their body and mind. CBD, a compound found in cannabis plants has the potential to bring about a wide range of beneficial properties and deemed "generally well tolerated with a good safety profile" by the World Health Organization. In addition, terpenes enhance the effect of the CBD, known as the ‘entourage effect’ and carry their own benefits.
About The Relief Leaf
The Relief Leaf offers a full line of CBD health and beauty products, including terpene infused tinctures, bath bombs products, and creams. They were inspired to develop a product line that was tailored specifically to people that are passionate about holistic living and enjoy practicing mindfulness in their daily lives. The Relief Leaf’s founder, Dawna L. possesses the combined knowledge and experience from Chinese medicine, aromatherapy, acupuncture, mediation techniques to cannabis/CBD. Her experience and passion for creating products that will enhance the lives of other’s shines through their product line and ultimately want to help enhance people’s lives in their journey to health and wellness.
