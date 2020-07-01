Andrew Jones Auctions' Design for the Home and Garden Auction, July 26, features fine art, design, antiques, accessories

Oil on canvas painting by Nicolai Fechin (Russian, 1881-1955), titled Still life with flowers and fruit, circa 1925, 20 inches by 24 inches (est. $70,000-$100,000). Fine Italian micro mosaic table top, circa second half 19th century, diameter of top 22 inches (est. $20,000-$30,000). Fine George III gilt bronze and jasperware mounted inlaid mahogany, kingwood, satinwood and yewwood fall front secretary in the manner of Thomas Sheraton, late 18th century (est. $10,000-$20,000). Dale Chihuly blown and applied glass 'Venetian' vase, 1996, 32 ½ inches tall (est. $8,000-$12,000). One of a pair Regency sterling silver two handled footed trays by Paul Storr, (London, 1814), centrally engraved with a heraldic crest above an elaborate coat-of-arms within a scrolled surround, weight approximately 170oz troy (est. $5,000-$7,000).

Featured are a pair of important California estates: Mary and Lou Silver of Indian Wells and Ruth Harvey of Bel Air. The sale will start at 11 am Pacific time

It is exciting to have the opportunity to offer such a varied and well-rounded collection as that of Mary and Lou Silver. They both had great eyes for quality and style.” — Andrew Jones