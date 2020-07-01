Tag Cabo Sportfishing Provides Spacious Accommodations to Help Guests Enjoy Sports Fishing in Luxury and Style

Fishing in Cabo San Lucas Fishing in Cabo San Lucas

CABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A popular sportfishing company in the region, Tag Cabo Sportfishing continues to cement itself as a strong competitor in luxury fishing charters in Cabo. Their latest competitive input, a 50ft Bertram yacht, augments their luxury fishing experience with a raft of features.

The new yacht is piloted by Ramon , a record-holding and well-known fisherman. His experience has been instrumental in Tag Cabo’s delivery of enjoyable and successful fishing trips.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, social distancing measures are pertinent for safety. The new Bertram’s spacious bedrooms and up to 12-person seating capacity ensures a safe fishing experience with plenty of space for a moderately sized group.

Speaking about adjustments to ensure the safety of their passengers from the Coronavirus, a representative from the company said, “Our initial goal with introducing the new yacht was to provide an even more pleasant and luxurious fishing experience than before. However, after the spread of the Coronavirus and its ensuant threat to people’s safety, we were increasingly committed to offering the yacht as soon as possible. It’s expansive enough to maintain adequate distance, and the luxury it offers may be the solution to people’s quarantine blues.”

The fishing season never ends in Cabo. In the current season, budding and recreational anglers could expect to catch Yellowfin Tunas, Wahoos, and many other fish. At other times, one can expect to catch billfish, like Marlins and Swordfish. In light of that, Tag Cabo provides cleaning services and a private chef with every chartered trip to end its trip with clean, piquant, and succulent meals.

Fishing requires patience. To keep people entertained during those bouts of peace, Tag Cabo has equipped the yacht with water equipment for non-fishing activities. The yacht comes with kayaks, snorkeling gear, a paddle board and more to give passengers something to do if they need a break from fishing.

Tag Cabo Sportfishing continues to offer one of the best fishing experiences in Cabo San Lucas market. Interested parties can book their fishing trip on Tag Cabo’s new Bertram yacht through their website.

