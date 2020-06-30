Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,041 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JULY 1, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 2 – Moving Forward Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure/Education and Labor/Financial Services/Energy and Commerce/Ways and Means/Oversight and Reform/Natural Resources)

The Rule provides for no further general debate.  A full list of amendments can be found here.

As of tonight, the House has completed general and amendment debate through En Bloc #3.  Tomorrow, the House will resume amendment debate, beginning with En Bloc #4.

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JULY 1, 2020

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.