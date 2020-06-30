THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JULY 1, 2020

Complete Consideration of H.R. 2 – Moving Forward Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure/Education and Labor/Financial Services/Energy and Commerce/Ways and Means/Oversight and Reform/Natural Resources)
The Rule provides for no further general debate. A full list of amendments can be found here.
As of tonight, the House has completed general and amendment debate through En Bloc #3. Tomorrow, the House will resume amendment debate, beginning with En Bloc #4.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.