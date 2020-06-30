Educators Resist Lawsuit Arising from Kindergarten Bullying Incident

Court considers whether elementary school employees should be immune from lawsuits after alleged bullying incident led to injury.

Ohio courts haven’t considered “imperfect supervision” by public school teachers and administrators to be the kind of reckless behavior that would make the schools liable for a student’s injuries. But when it comes to children in their “tender years,” the parents of a kindergartner punctured with a pencil argue that failing to protect their daughter from bullying subjects the school district to financial consequences.

Statewide and Toledo-area school and government organizations have rallied around three administrators from a Toledo Public School District kindergarten who face losing their immunity from liability after a child suffered injuries from a 2016 incident. The groups have submitted amicus curiae briefs supporting the educators’ position in a case the Ohio Supreme Court will consider during oral arguments next week.

Younger Child Teased by Classmates A child identified in court records as “A.R.” was evaluated as gifted. At age 4 she was enrolled by her parents as an early entrant at DeVeaux Elementary School. Soon after the school year began, A.R.’s parents began reporting to school officials that other kindergarteners, including a child identified as “S,” began teasing A.R. for being 4 and called her a “baby.” A.R.’s father spoke with Assistant Principal Cynthia Skaff about the teasing, particularly about S’s teasing of A.R. Skaff spoke to the children about the concern, and she periodically checked on A.R. during the school year. School Principal Ralph Schade was made aware of the teasing, spoke to the children in A.R.’s classroom about it, and checked on A.R. throughout the school year.

Amanda Lute, A.R.’s classroom teacher, missed the first few months of school while on leave, but was notified about the teasing. Lute described the behavior as “not that unusual in kindergarten,” but said she monitored the situation to ensure it stopped.

In March 2016, when A.R. was 5 years old, she and S were at a table together in Lute’s room. S may have poked A.R. with a sharp pencil. Lute said she and a classroom aide were unaware of the incident, there was no crying or screaming after it took place, and no one reported the disturbance. Four days later, the parents reported to the school that A.R. had been injured by what they termed as a “stabbing and slashing” with a pencil, and that A.R. said S did it to her in Lute’s classroom. S told Principal Schade she poked A.R. with a pencil, and her teacher told her to tell A.R. she was sorry.

Parents Sue School District A.R.’s parents filed a lawsuit against Lute, Skaff, and Schade, making a number of claims, including recklessness. The school district claimed the three educators were immune from liability under R.C. 2744.03(A)(6).

The school district maintains that “recklessness” has been defined through Court decisions as a “perverse disregard for a known risk.” Based on the record, the educators claim that S had no history of being violent, and that they repeatedly addressed teasing when they were made aware of it. Lute disputes the incident took place in her classroom. Even if it did happen there, the educators weren’t acting with a perverse disregard for a known risk when they failed to anticipate that a child with no violent history would poke another child with a pencil, the district maintains.

School Oversight Lax, Parents Maintain DeVeaux employees were repeatedly informed of the teasing and bullying their daughter was receiving, especially from S, the parents assert. Yet several months into the school year, Lute placed S and A.R. in close proximity at the same table and supplied them with pencils and a pencil sharpener, knowing that children can be injured with sharp pencils, they note.

Ohio court decisions have placed a heightened duty on educators to protect children of “tender years” from harm because of these children’s inability to appreciate risks, and the parents maintain there is enough evidence for the Court to return the case to the trial court where a jury can decide if the educators were reckless in their failure to protect their daughter from a physical attack.

Oral Argument Details The Supreme Court will consider three cases on July 7, including the appeal of a death sentence. The Court will hear four more cases , including A.J.R. v. Toledo City School District Bd. of Edn. on July 8. Oral arguments begin at 9 a.m. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Court will hold its session by videoconference. All arguments are streamed live online at sc.ohio.gov, and broadcast live and archived on The Ohio Channel.

In addition to these highlights, the Court's Office of Public Information released preview articles today about each case, available through the case-name links.

