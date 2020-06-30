Jason Maxedon Named TWRA Deputy Executive Director

NASHVILLE --- Jason Maxedon has been named as Deputy Executive Director of Field Operations for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. He had been serving as the TWRA Region I Wildlife Program Manager in West Tennessee.

As deputy executive director, Maxedon will be responsible for the coordination of all field activities for the four TWRA regions and central office programs. The specific programs include wildlife management, fisheries management, law enforcement, and environmental services. His appointment was announced at the June meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting in Nashville.

“We are very excited to welcome Jason to the Director’s office for TWRA, said Bobby Wilson, TWRA executive director. “I know his passion for wildlife conservation and working with our TWRA family will continue in this new role.”

Maxedon assumes the deputy director’s position, replacing Director Wilson who was named the TWRA’s executive director upon the retirement of Ed Carter. As the Region I Wildlife Program Manager, he directed wildlife management operations in 25 counties, 47 wildlife management areas and refuges totaling close to 300,000 acres. In addition, he directed field activities and personnel management in the areas of wildlife and law enforcement. He coordinated regional wildlife operations with federal, state, local, and private agencies and enforced fish and wildlife laws as a wildlife officer. He has served on various boards, committees and involved in several professional societies and organizations.

Prior to being the Region I Wildlife Program Manager, he served as an area manager over the Lower Obion Wetland Complex from 2010-19. From 2000-10 he was a Wildlife Manager 2, serving as a wetlands forester, restoring 7,000 acres of bottomland hardwoods.

A native of Newbern, he holds an associate degree from Dyersburg State Community College, a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology from the University of Tennessee, Martin and a master’s degree in forestry from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

