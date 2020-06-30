Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Former St. Albans Police Officer Cited for Simple Assault

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Earlier today (June 29, 2020), a citation was issued to former St. Albans police officer Joel Daugreihl, 34. The charge is a misdemeanor charge for Simple Assault in violation of Title 13 V.S.A. § 1023(a)(1), which carries a maximum penalty of one-year imprisonment and/or a $1,000.00 fine. An arraignment has been scheduled for June 30, 2020, at 1:00 pm. The arraignment will be held by telephone at the Franklin Criminal Division of the Vermont Superior Court.

The Attorney General’s Office will be available for questions following the arraignment. No statements will be made prior to the arraignment.

The Attorney General’s Office reminds the public that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The State of Vermont will be represented by Assistant Attorney General Ultan Doyle at the arraignment.

