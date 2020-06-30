Psychological First Aid Training | Nebraska Department of Education

Psychological First Aid (PFA) is an evidence-based approach for helping students, families, school personnel, and school partners through response and recovery of any incident. PFA-S is designed to reduce initial distress caused by emergencies, and to foster short- and long-term adaptive functioning and coping skills.

School Safety is developing plans to make available PFA-S across the state of Nebraska. Contact Jolene Palmer if you would like to schedule a training at your ESU.

Here are some resources developed by the National Traumatic Stress Network on trauma and traumatic grief:

More resources may be found at www.NCTSN.org and at the NCTSN learning center: https://learn.nctsn.org

The following organizations often have high quality resources as well:

Another excellent resource may be found here:

https://rems.ed.gov/EOPASSIST/EOPASSIST.aspx

Download this self-care resources for additional resources

Save the date:

PFA-S training will be held at ESU 3 on June 22 and 23, 2021