Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,974 in the last 365 days.

Psychological First Aid Training | Nebraska Department of Education

Psychological First Aid (PFA) is an evidence-based approach for helping students, families, school personnel, and school partners through response and recovery of any incident. PFA-S is designed to reduce initial distress caused by emergencies, and to foster short- and long-term adaptive functioning and coping skills.

School Safety is developing plans to make available PFA-S across the state of Nebraska. Contact Jolene Palmer if you would like to schedule a training at your ESU.

Here are some resources developed by the National Traumatic Stress Network on trauma and traumatic grief:

More resources may be found at www.NCTSN.org and at the NCTSN learning center:  https://learn.nctsn.org  

The following organizations often have high quality resources as well:

Another excellent resource may be found here:

https://rems.ed.gov/EOPASSIST/EOPASSIST.aspx

Download this self-care resources for additional resources

Save the date: 

PFA-S training will be held at ESU 3 on June 22 and 23, 2021

 

You just read:

Psychological First Aid Training | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.