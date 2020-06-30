Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tonga : Technical Assistance Report-Climate Change Policy Assessment

International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.

June 30, 2020

Tonga is one of the world’s most exposed countries to climate change and natural disasters. It suffered the highest loss from natural disasters in the world (as a ratio to GDP) in 2018 and is among the top five over the last decade (Table 1). Climate change will make this worse. Cyclones will become more intense, with more damage from wind and sea surges. Rising sea levels will cause more flooding, coastal erosion and contaminate fresh water. Daily high temperatures will become more extreme, with more severe floods and drought.

Country Report No. 2020/212

regular

June 30, 2020

9781513548791/1934-7685

1TONEA2020001

Paper

70

