Orange County Businessman Pleads Guilty in State Tax Case

A Hillsborough businessman pleaded guilty Monday in Wake County District Court to tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Quantella Williams, 65, of 412 Old Buggy Trail, Hillsborough, North Carolina, pleaded guilty on June 29, 2020 to four counts of Willful Failure to File Return, Supply Information, or Pay Tax.

Wake County District Court Judge Kris Bailey sentenced Williams to a 45-day prison term. The sentence was suspended and Williams was placed on unsupervised probation for 12 months. Williams was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and pay a $2,500.00 fine. Williams filed returns and paid $15,492.00 in restitution prior to the plea.

Information provided on the arrest warrants show that Williams was required to file his North Carolina Individual Income Tax Returns for tax years 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017, but willfully failed to file the returns. During this period of time Williams was the President and Chief Financial Strategist of The Quan Company, located in Hillsborough.

The charges against Williams resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh and was prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions attorneys in the office of the Attorney General.