Patent Pending Aluminum Master Alloy Has the Strength of Steel
BNNano has developed an Al Master Alloy with NanoBarbs™, a proprietary morphology of Boron Nitride Nanotubes, that strengthens Al to levels approaching steel.BURLINGTON, NC, USA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patent Pending Aluminum Master Alloy Has the Strength of Steel
BNNano, Inc., the global leading supplier of Boron Nitride Nanotubes, today announced the development of an Aluminum Master Alloy enhanced with BNNano’s NanoBarbs™, a proprietary morphology of Boron Nitride Nanotubes. The patent-pending Aluminum Master Alloy has strength approaching that of steel, while retaining the density and formability of aluminum. NanoBarbs™ strengthen aluminum by mechanisms that enhance and improve the mechanical properties, including the specific strength, elongation, compressive strength, modulus, and fracture toughness of pure aluminum and all aluminum alloys.
“Our Aluminum Master Alloy enhances the strength of Aluminum alloys such that Aluminum becomes a high-value material for industries such as Space, Aerospace, Automotive, Sporting Goods, and Ballistic protection. Aluminum and its alloys can then potentially replace hard to process titanium, brittle carbon composites, and even steel.", said Jason Taylor, CTO and Co-Founder of BNNano.
BNNano’s Aluminum Master Alloy was developed to be easily incorporated and mixed into standard aluminum processes. This methodology will help enable the adoption of NanoBarb™ enhanced aluminum across many markets.
“History has shown that small incremental improvements to the mechanical properties of aluminum have enabled disruptive products. We are very excited that our patent-pending Master Alloys are about to demonstrate transformational improvements to the Aluminum Industry. Our Master Alloy will make 1000 series aluminum perform like advanced alloys and will enable significant improvements through the entire family of aluminum alloys”, said Steve Wilcenski, CEO and Co-Founder of BNNano.
About BNNano
BNNano manufactures novel advanced materials to develop and enable revolutionary and disruptive applications and products. BNNano manufactures a unique morphology of Boron-Nitride Nanotubes called a NanoBarb™, a nanomaterial used in a variety of advanced and innovative applications. Boron-Nitride NanoBarbs™ deliver unprecedented benefits and characteristics for the modern advanced manufacturer. Boron Nitride NanoBarbs™ have exceptional characteristics in mechanical strength, electrical resistivity, hydrophobic properties, and thermal conductivity. The company has pioneered a patent-pending manufacturing process that allows the company's products to be delivered at low cost, in high volumes, and in a variety of forms: nano-powders, master alloys, polymer master batches, and pre-mixed chemistries.
Started in 2016, the company was founded by accomplished scientists with a history in material science innovation. BNNano’s manufacturing is located in Burlington, N.C. More information is available at www.bnnano.com.
