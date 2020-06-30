Hoyer Statement on the Climate Crisis Action Plan

“I applaud the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis and Chairwoman Castor for releasing their Climate Crisis Action Plan today, which calls for 100% clean, net-zero emissions across our economy by 2050. This roadmap will help guide our nation in the years ahead as we seek to reclaim the mantle of leadership in addressing the challenge of the global climate crisis and seize the economic opportunities that come with meeting that challenge. Our people deserve clean air and clean water, safety from damaging storms, and certainty that their children will inherit a livable and sustainable Earth.

“House Democrats are committed to tackling the climate crisis, and it is why we remain committed to doing everything we can to push back on the Trump Administration’s policies that have weakened our ability to combat climate change. It’s why we passed the Climate Action Now Act in 2019 to restore the higher fuel economy standards that the Trump Administration eliminated and to reaffirm the principles of the Global Climate Agreement. This approach is also a cornerstone of H.R. 2, the Moving Forward Act, which invests in a clean transportation system, clean energy technologies, and more resilient infrastructure. We will not rest in our determination to ensure that Congress does its job to meet this challenge to our nation and to the world.”